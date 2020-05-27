LETTER: Williams Lake Dry Grad Committee officially cancels festivities for 2020

Socially distanced photos to adorn some local businesses

Editor:

We understand that the cancellation of Dry Grad festivities (originally planned for June 13), which include the parade and the celebration that follows at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, is a big loss for the community, especially the grads and their families.

We fully understand the sadness as many of the Dry Grad executive have graduates of our own. All of us took on this enormous task to ensure that all of the grads in Williams Lake had a safe and fun way to celebrate this milestone. Unfortunately, we find ourselves in an unprecedented situation as the best way to keep our grads and the community safe is to cancel the very events that were designed for safety.

We have spent countless hours planning, re-imagining, hoping, brainstorming, wishing and discussing our options. Unfortunately due to the provincial COVID-19 restrictions in place we are unable to host a mass gathering nor a traditional parade, which we know is a favourite of the entire community.

We have looked at many options including but not limited to postponing, breaking things up into smaller groups and doing things on a smaller scale. For many reasons we are unable to make these ideas work during these uncertain times.

The WL Dry Grad Committee, which is important to note is separate from the schools and is not responsible for the actual convocation ceremonies. Those ceremonies are hosted by the schools administration and teachers. The Dry grad celebrations rely heavily on community volunteers and business support which may well include teachers and or support staff, but it is done as a community effort and is in no way a function of the school district or individual schools in the community.

As always, Dry Grad has much community support; however, we cannot break the laws which are currently in place to ensure the safety of all BC citizens. In the best interest of the community and the longevity of the Williams Lake Dry Grad we must comply with the rules that are in place.

We have asked for permission, as is the usual practice of the Dry Grad Committee, to host the traditional parade, which was denied due to the large number of spectators it draws. We plan to resubmit a re-imagined (reverse and social distanced) parade in the hopes that will be approved.

READ MORE: Graduates invited to participate in free, mini photo shoots May 27-28

We have also received approval from the generous businesses and individuals that have donated items for Dry Grad, to use them for a silent Facebook auction that started May 24. We will continue with the fundraising efforts that are possible or are already in place, without asking for additional business donations, as many businesses are still unable to open and we have to be sensitive to the fact that some may not be able to, even as restrictions are lifted.

We do, however, hope to feature the pictures of our grads in business windows when they reopen, so that we can celebrate the grads for a longer period of time throughout the community. To that end, Laureen Carruthers has graciously offered to take pictures of all of the Williams Lake high school graduates.

We are hoping to get a picture of every grad taken within four sessions. These are to be casual, seated photos on the WL field. This is open to grads of every school and those that would like to participate will be asked to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and let our Communications Chair know that you plan to attend. Her e-mail is clgrondines@hotmail.com. Parent signed photo release forms will be required prior to having your photo taken. We have a limited number of spots per session so it is imperative that we both maximize and limit the amount of participants each time. The reason we are doing a casual mini photo shoot is that we are trying to provide an inclusive opportunity to help all grads celebrate their achievement. Many of the grads cannot access their formal wear at this time. This is not meant to take the place of formal photo shoots.

Parents are encouraged to book formal photo shoots for their grads should they wish, or to make a fun day of taking the photos themselves.

The Dry Grad Car raffle will still take place and will start shortly. Bottles can still be donated at the bottle depot to Williams Lake Dry Grad.

We will use the remaining money that has been donated this year; as well as any fundraising money that we raise to pay for the printing costs of the pictures, for keepsakes for every one of the 265 grads and towards the costs associated with the re-imagined parade should we get approval for it. As is customary, we also plan to leave a healthy base for next year’s Dry Grad Committee to start planning with.

READ MORE: How the City of Williams Lake and SD27 are responding to concerns

As Dry grad is a nine-month planning process next year’s committee may also experience restricted fundraising and planning opportunities, so it is important for us to not drain the account.

We have been watching the provincial COVID-19 updates regularly to see what can be done and have left the final decision to cancel Dry Grad later than most other event planners, just in case things turned around. However; it would appear that mass gatherings are off the table for the summer.

Please stay safe, healthy and support you graduate the best way you can with small, private celebrations in your homes or back yards.

Thank-you to all of the executive and supporters for their continued dedication and hard work.

Williams Lake Dry Grad Committee

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: ‘This is a kick in the guts for me’

Just Posted

LETTER: Williams Lake Dry Grad Committee officially cancels festivities for 2020

Socially distanced photos to adorn some local businesses

IG Wealth Management Williams Lake gifts iPads to Cariboo Place for residents’ use

With long-term care homes on lockdown during COVID-19, residents visit family virtually

BREAKING: Jayson Gilbert charged in murder of Richard “Savage” Duncan

Gilbert also faces first degree murder in the Rudy Johnson Bridge death of Branton Regner

RCMP seize stolen vehicles, equipment and firearms in Quesnel

Quesnel resident facing multiple charges

Fourth first responders salute to frontline workers planned in Williams Lake

Around 40 vehicles from various agencies will do a drive by on Saturday, May 30

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto vying to be NHL hubs, but there’s a catch

The NHL unveiled a return-to-play plan that would feature 24 teams

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

B.C. Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Most Read