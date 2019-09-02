LETTER: We need to find a solution to the incredible violence taking over our communities

We need tougher laws and detriments such as no bail and longer sentences for these offences

Editor’s Note: This comment was sent to the Tribune online prior to the discovery of a body in the Fraser River last week. The autopsy to determine identification of that body will occur Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Editor:

My name is Nancy Boyne, and I am the mother of Branton Regner — the man that is still missing — and I want to thank everyone who has had the courage to aid the police with both the investigation and the search.

It is my sincere hope that you, as well as the rest of Canada, find a solution to the incredible violence that is taking over our communities.

We need tougher laws and detriments such as no bail and longer sentences for these offences. As it stands they get held and released, which is the same as a slap on the wrist.

I am not sure if you have heard of Lightcatch? It is a social media program that has made some difference with theft here in Grande Prairie, Alta.

Someone has to help soon or we are all in trouble!

Nancy Boyne

Grande Prairie, Alta.

