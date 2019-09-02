Email your letter to editor@wltribune.com. File photo

LETTER: We need to find a solution to the incredible violence taking over our communities

We need tougher laws and detriments such as no bail and longer sentences for these offences

Editor’s Note: This comment was sent to the Tribune online prior to the discovery of a body in the Fraser River last week. The autopsy to determine identification of that body will occur Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Editor:

My name is Nancy Boyne, and I am the mother of Branton Regner — the man that is still missing — and I want to thank everyone who has had the courage to aid the police with both the investigation and the search.

READ MORE: Links probable between homicide, missing persons investigation in Williams Lake

It is my sincere hope that you, as well as the rest of Canada, find a solution to the incredible violence that is taking over our communities.

We need tougher laws and detriments such as no bail and longer sentences for these offences. As it stands they get held and released, which is the same as a slap on the wrist.

RELATED: Police name second suspect, lay kidnapping and attempted murder charges in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incidents

I am not sure if you have heard of Lightcatch? It is a social media program that has made some difference with theft here in Grande Prairie, Alta.

READ MORE: RCMP make multiple arrests and recover eight stolen vehicles, thanks to public observations

Someone has to help soon or we are all in trouble!

Nancy Boyne

Grande Prairie, Alta.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTERS: Pinnacle decision won’t be forgotten heading into next municipal election

Just Posted

LETTER: We need to find a solution to the incredible violence taking over our communities

We need tougher laws and detriments such as no bail and longer sentences for these offences

New helicopter to assist ambulance services in central Interior B.C.

This new Bell 412 EPI helicopter is being supplied by Summit Helicopters

LETTERS: Pinnacle decision won’t be forgotten heading into next municipal election

City council is once again turning a deaf ear to the community’s wishes

COLUMNS: A better start to the school year

Parents in rural B.C. have had to cope with the uncertainty caused by wildfires and flooding

EDITORIAL: Parents driving badly are the biggest danger to school kids

With school back in session on Tuesday comes increased risk to children from irresponsible drivers

Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Sandeep Singh crowned king spinner on Jan. 1 with time of 68 seconds

Pelicans pay rare visit to Shuswap Lake

American White Pelicans nest on only one lake in B.C. but fly far for food.

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Meat-subscription-box companies take over marketing chores for B.C. farmers

City dwellers can also go to a local butcher to purchase local, ethically raised cuts

Man in his yard, mail carrier at work among Texas shooting rampage victims

The shooting began with a routine traffic stop outside Odessa where the gunman opened fire on police

33 missing after boat catches fire off coast of California

The dive boat where a fire broke out before dawn Monday morning was on a Labor Day weekend cruise

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Most Read