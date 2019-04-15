LETTER: Volunteers lift communities

Editor:

In this fast-paced world where everyone is busy with so many commitments, it takes a caring individual to volunteer their time and energy to make a difference. This National Volunteer Week (April 7-13), we recognize the incredible volunteers in Williams Lake who have chosen to support the Canadian Cancer Society.

From selling daffodil pins, to maintaining a community hub for information and support, to planning and supporting fundraising events including Cops for Cancer, our volunteers do it all. Whatever role our volunteers take on, their dedication and compassion has an impact on the lives of people affected by cancer.

Our volunteers enable us to invest in the best cancer research across the country, provide trusted cancer information and compassionate support services to people facing cancer and their families, and lead cancer prevention and advocacy initiatives across Canada.

All year round our volunteers truly demonstrate that together, we are stronger than cancer. Happy National Volunteer Week!

Nancy Shelford

Canadian Cancer Society

