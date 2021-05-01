LETTER: TRU vaccine clinic a smooth, expeditious and well-organized event

I believe gratitude is due both the federal and our provincial government

Editor:

Please allow me to share my experience of recently receiving the COVID-19 vaccine locally.

The procedure which took place at TRU was a smooth, expeditious and well-organized event. A local Registered Nurse, Heather administered my inoculation painlessly after explaining the process to me, and patiently answering my questions.

Many representatives of the Red Cross, from all areas of the country were in attendance to facilitate the proceedings, including Jill, a nurse from Ontario, who assisted me and was attentive to my description of outdoor exercise available locally.

It was encouraging to have so many individuals from across Canada coming to our city to contribute to our health and the battle against the pandemic.

Additionally, I believe gratitude is due both the federal and our provincial government, who have provided covid recovery funds to individuals and business.

We’ve had to endure the privations and disruption of our lives and activities for over a year now. Additional restrictions on travel have just been announced.

However, as cases and hospitalizations rise daily. I trust that following the advice of our medical professionals, including seeking vaccinations, will allow us to conquer the virus and eventually resume our lives as in the good old days, a long time ago.

John Pickford

Williams Lake



editor@wltribune.com

