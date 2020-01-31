The West Fraser Road, 600 metres north of Narcosli. The slide area on West Fraser Road on Quesnel’s Deep Creek. (Photo courtesy of Emcon Services)

Letter to the editor: Buckridge family left with many unanswered questions and uncertainties

Robyn Jackson’s six-year-old daughter spends 25 hours a week on the bus because of the West Fraser Road washout

Editor,

• Editor’s note: this is a copy of a letter sent to the premier, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastruture, the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, MLA Jordan Sturdy, MLA Coralee Oakes and MP Todd Doherty

Re: Letter asking for an update on the West Fraser Road Washout

I am writing this letter as a follow up to a previous letter that I wrote in 2018. My husband, our two young children and myself are residents of the Buckridge Community, south of the 2018 West Fraser Road washout.

At this time, with the Garner Road detour, we live 70 kilometres from Quesnel, B.C. The drive time to reach our town is variable, taking anywhere from one hour and 10 minutes to two hours on bad roads. I work in Quesnel as a nurse, and our daughter, who is six years old, goes to school in Quesnel.

Our daughter spends anywhere from 4.5 to five hours a day on the bus. She is the first child to get on and the last to get off. At this time, she knows no different. She has been riding this bus route since she began kindergarten in September of 2018. There have been mental and physical tolls on our daughter, due to this long bus ride. Unfortunately, she has had a few bathroom accidents on the bus — 2.5 hours is a long time for a young child to not have access to a bathroom. She has had days where she is so exhausted that we have kept her home from school. Often, her attendance is only three or four days a week.

A day in the life of our six-year-old daughter looks like this: she wakes up at 5:40 a.m. to catch the bus for 6:20 a.m., she rides the bus for two hours and arrives at school around 8:30 a.m. (often times, she will eat her breakfast on the bus, so she doesn’t have to get up so early). She spends her day at school and catches the bus at 2:20 p.m., she rides the bus for approximately 2.5 hours to get home and arrives at home around 4:50 p.m., we eat dinner as soon as she gets home, and she has about one hour to play or have a bath before she has to get ready for bed so she can do it all again the next day.

She is spending 30 hours in school a week and 25 hours a week on the bus, when it should only be 10-15 hours a week on the bus, if the bus could travel West Fraser Road. It makes me angry and sad as a parent that our little girl is losing such a huge amount of her precious childhood commuting. It makes it even worse that it has been a year and a half since the West Fraser Road washout, and we still feel in the dark about what is being done to fix the road.

The lack of communication makes it nearly impossible to plan our futures. Had we known a year and a half ago that we still would have no more of a definitive timeline, would we have chosen to send our daughter to school in Quesnel? Would we have made other arrangements for her education? Now that she has established ties in her school, what do we do? Do we keep sending her to a school she loves, despite the fact that she is spending half her day on the bus? What if we get a road in two years? What if we never get our road back? You can see how the lack of communication has left many unanswered questions and uncertainties.

So a question for you, what do I want to know? I want to know what site work is currently being done on West Fraser Road, I want to know where we stand for funding on the proposed road, and I want to know a updated proposed timeline for project start and completion.

Thank you for taking the time to read this letter, and I hope that in the future, more proactive steps will be taken to keep our community informed. This event has consumed our community’s lives for the past year and a half, and we deserve answers so that we can plan our futures accordingly.

Robyn Jackson

Buckridge Community, B.C.

READ MORE: Letter to the editor: Quesnel Cattlemen’s Association raise concerns over West Fraser Road detour


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Government intentions­­­­ regarding residential flexibility in the ALR

Just Posted

Letter to the editor: Buckridge family left with many unanswered questions and uncertainties

Robyn Jackson’s six-year-old daughter spends 25 hours a week on the bus because of the West Fraser Road washout

COLUMN: Government intentions­­­­ regarding residential flexibility in the ALR

Further, they published a short Intentions Paper signaling where the policy changes might be going

Gymnastics club gets in solid trial run at Judge’s Cup

WLGC gymnast Robyn Campbell, 11, said it was a great learning experience for all parties involved

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Barnett will not run in 2021 B.C. election

Barnett was first elected MLA in 2009 and has held the post since

Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Marketing Association launches podcast series, new website

Podcast series hosted by Jason Ryll of Williams Lake

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Hereditary chiefs agree to new talks over northern B.C. pipeline

Meanwhile, the RCMP confirms additional officers in Houston will be on stand-by

B.C. mom says parents pressured her to keep child at home due to coronavirus fears

The parent says her husband visited China, and other parents feared the coronavirus

Keep calm and wash your hands: B.C. pharmacist’s tips on coronavirus prevention

Coronavirus is still contained to three isolated patients in Canada

B.C. launches talks with taxi industry about fees to aid disability services

Cabbies will also soon be able to buy same kind of insurance available to ride-hailing drivers

Chinese tourists cancel trips to Canadian hotspots such as Banff, Yellowknife

Tourism promoters in Banff and Lake Louise have seen minimal impact so far, are monitoring situation

First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A Toronto man in his 50s had returned from China last week

Most Read