Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

LETTER: Think of children, remove weeds from the lake

The area is used by many people especially in the summer by young children

Editor:

I read with interest the two letters in your Nov. 26 edition.

I have been privileged to live by Williams Lake for just under 40 years and have watched it closely as the years have gone by.

Scout Island has become virtually unusable as a result of the weeds and the feces dropped by the burgeoning Canada goose population.

The area is used by many people especially in the summer by young children.

Many families do not have access to the pristine lakes surrounding our town, either because of finances, lack of transportation or time constraints.

These are the people we should be thinking about.

Williams Lake has been affected by the imprint of man there is no getting around that.

For many years now new construction has had to pump their sewage to the main city of Williams Lake sewage system.

Perhaps an elimination of older city systems and other non-city properties might help. Williams Lake is also an “industrialized area” and this industry has provided its inhabitants with many well paying jobs over many years.

Hopefully this will not change.

As regards Jean Oke’s letter and her comments.

Mr Nelson does indeed own a home by the lake and when the weeds become too bad and his family can’t swim, he probably does as I do, gets out the rake and clears a path to deeper water. Will this admission of environmental vandalism get me arrested? Whereas the overworked young mother with two kids on a baking hot August day is hooped.

So I would say to Jean Oke, stop the ad homonym attack on our hard working councillor and think of the children and the families of our town.

READ MORE: Weed removal only a band-aid solution

Alistair Menzies

Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
DOWN TO EARTH: Veggies for all continues despite challenges
Next story
LETTER: Help should only be 3-digits away

Just Posted

A search was launched for missing Xeni Gwet’in member Randolph (Rando) Quilt on Friday, Dec. 4 in Williams Lake. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Secwepemc and Tsilhqot’in nations, RCMP search for missing man in Williams Lake

Randolph Quilt, 59, was last seen by family Sept. 26

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty speaks in the House of Commons. (House of Commons Photography)
LETTER: Help should only be 3-digits away

Research has shown that more Canadians, especially our most vulnerable, are thinking about suicide

Cariboo Art Beat artists Tiffany Jorgensen, left, and Sarah Sigurdson celebrated the installation of the mural they have created for the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Williams Lake recreation complex boasts new ice sports mural

It was created by local artists Tiffany Jorgensen and Sarah Sigurdson

A dream catcher with 91 ties of tobacco was placed over a fire. The ties represent the 91 years St. Joseph’s Mission operated as a residential school. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Tl’etinqox women find strength at former B.C. Interior residential school site

Healing ceremony part of video project to honour legacy of residential schools

Dr. Albert de Villiers, Chief Medical Health Officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
‘People need to start listening’: IH top doc combats COVID-19 misconceptions

Dr. Albert de Villiers says light at the end of the tunnel will grow in step with people’s adherence to PHO guidance

Pickleball game in Vancouver on Sunday, November 8, 2020. B.C.’s public health restrictions for COVID-19 have been extended to adult team sports, indoors and outside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
711 more COVID-19 cases detected in B.C. Friday

‘Virus is not letting up and neither can we’

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PHSA bought faulty respirators; spent money on catering, renovations: Dix

Such spending included ‘unnecessary, unbudgeted renovations’ to the authority’s headquarters in Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020, featuring COVID-19 relief payments promised for most households. (B.C. NDP photo)
Next $1.5 billion in B.C. COVID-19 cash ‘prudent,’ Horgan says

New round of paymens for household incomes up to $175,000

KIJHL games have been postponed through Dec. 31. (File photo)
KIJHL postpones all games through end of 2020

Due to provincial health orders, games up to Dec. 31 have been pushed back

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Former Kelowna social worker arrested for allegedly stealing from foster kids

Robert Riley Saunders was arrested in Alberta and will be brought back to B.C. to face charges

(The Canadian Press)
Hydrogen’s future remains murky despite home heating projects in Alberta and Ontario

Hydrogen has many advantages as an energy source

Melissa David, of Parachutes for Pets and her dogs Hudson and Charlie are trying to raise money for a homeless shelter that will allow pets and are seen in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘My only wish:’ Children asking pet charity to help their furry friends at Christmas

Parachutes for Pets says it has received 14 letters from children in the last week

Melissa Velden and her chef-husband Chris Velden, stand in their dining room at the Flying Apron Inn and Cookery in Summerville, N.S. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The couple is hosting holiday parties with appropriate distancing and other COVID-19 health protocols in place at their restaurant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Celebrities, Santa and Zoom part of office holiday parties being held amid COVID-19

Many will send tokens of appreciation to workers or offer time off or cash

Most Read