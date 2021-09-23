Email editor@wltribune.com

LETTER: There is something odd about the new Toop intersection

I wonder if others feel the same?

Editor:

In a recent article titled “City requests speed review of Toop Road intersection in Williams Lake,” the Ministry of Transportation says that “Highway 97 southbound meets the design requirements and provides adequate warning to vehicles to slow down from the sign with flashing warning lights and from the 60-kilometre speed limit sign located 500 metres before the intersection.”

As a regular commuter in and out of Williams Lake, I agree with the Ministry. However, there is something odd about the new intersection.

Correct me if I’m just unlucky, but it seems that the light for those heading south and north turns red far too often. For those of us who commute regularly, and who were used to the old intersection, this is rather annoying. The light at the old intersection gave priority to the highway traffic. Those heading east and west had to wait longer, which makes sense, since there are fewer cars heading in those directions.

At the new intersection, one car driving east or west can trigger a red light on the highway. These days as I approach the Toop Road intersection, I just assume that the light will turn red. And I have resigned myself to this likelihood. But there was a time when I felt frustrated by the inevitability. Never frustrated enough to actually run the light, but certainly frustrated enough to consider it.

Loyd Csizmadia

Williams Lake

