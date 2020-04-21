LETTER: Thanks to all of you who work to make a difference in Cariboo Regional District’s Area D

Editor:
April 19-25 is National Volunteer Week in Canada. This year’s theme is “It’s time to applaud this country’s volunteers.”
In Electoral Area D of the Cariboo Regional District, we have many volunteers serving on local community groups, etc to build up and support the many unincorporated communities like Tyee Lake, McLeese Lake and Wildwood.
It’s thanks to these people who are so giving of their time, treasure and talents that the unincorporated communities in Area D are such vibrant places to live.
Your efforts do not go unnoticed and it is a genuine pleasure to work with and support your volunteerism in your local unincorporated community in Electoral Area D.
Steve Forseth
Director – Electoral Area ‘D’ (Commodore Heights – McLeese Lake)
Cariboo Regional District