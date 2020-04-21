Neighbours and members of the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department such as Wildwood Captian Corey Price worked together on the weekend moving sandbags to protect homes from flooding. This week CRD Area D Director Steve Forseth is giving all volunteers in his area a shout out for making a difference in their communities. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

LETTER: Thanks to all of you who work to make a difference in Cariboo Regional District’s Area D

National Volunteer Week in Canada is April 19-25

Editor:

April 19-25 is National Volunteer Week in Canada. This year’s theme is “It’s time to applaud this country’s volunteers.”

In Electoral Area D of the Cariboo Regional District, we have many volunteers serving on local community groups, etc to build up and support the many unincorporated communities like Tyee Lake, McLeese Lake and Wildwood.

Read More: Warm temperatures bring spring flooding to Cariboo region

It’s thanks to these people who are so giving of their time, treasure and talents that the unincorporated communities in Area D are such vibrant places to live.

Your efforts do not go unnoticed and it is a genuine pleasure to work with and support your volunteerism in your local unincorporated community in Electoral Area D.

Steve Forseth

Director – Electoral Area ‘D’ (Commodore Heights – McLeese Lake)

Cariboo Regional District

