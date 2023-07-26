LETTER: Thanks for generous donations of food, cash for Williams Lake food bank

Editor:

Last night (July 26) the WLFD took part in our annual food drive in support of the Salvation Army. This event is held mid-year in an effort to help our local food bank make it through the summer months when people are not traditionally thinking of making donations. With rising food prices, events such as this are extremely helpful, and the generosity of the Williams Lake community is always tremendous. This year was no different as our team pounded the pavement for nearly three hours, attempting to connect with as many residents as we could.

In total four large apparatus and three pickups carrying 30 firefighters went door-to-door throughout much of the community. While it is difficult to measure the amount of food donated, it was definitely a successful year with many truck loads being dropped at the fire hall and just over $1,000 in monetary donations.

We’ll be accepting donations at the fire hall until the end of the day, and the Salvation Army is always happy to receive donations directly.

Fire chief Evan Dean

Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake