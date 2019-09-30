LETTER: Thank you to all first responders who fought downtown fire

Watching them work was one of the most awe-inspiring moments of our lives

Firefighters responded to the fire downtown in Williams Lake Sept. 20 which eventually claimed New World Café. Angie Mindus photo

On behalf of New World Café and it’s employees we would like to send out a heartfelt thank you to our local fire department, victim services, RCMP and all of the first responders who battled the recent fire in downtown Williams Lake.

We cannot express enough the gratitude for these brave men and women who fought tirelessly for 12 hours to save our buildings.

Watching them work was one of the most awe-inspiring moments of our lives. The courage and tenacity shown that day reminds us of how great our community truly is and how blessed we are to live here.

The outpouring of sadness and well wishes from the community members has helped us in this difficult time.

We have been proud to live and work here for many years and after 10 years (we opened Sept. 19, 2009) New World is no more. We are unsure what the future holds but we do know that New World will always hold a special place in our hearts and the history of the City.

We love you all! Stay positive and shop local.

Sue Lachance and Brice O’Neill

Williams Lake

