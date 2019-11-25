Email your letter to editor@wltribune.com. File photo

LETTER: Thank you for your dedication to being positive and inclusive

I always love to read stories and see pictures from my hometown

Editor:

I just want to thank you for doing such a great job of posting to your Tribune Facebook site.

I am so homesick for news from Williams Lake even though I haven’t lived there since 1989.

My parents do live there, however, and I always love to read stories and see pictures from my hometown, most recently the live coverage of the Remembrance Day celebration. I was so proud of my little town.

Thank you for your dedication to being positive and inclusive of all the events and news stories for the area. You make my heart happy.

Tracy Lang Fry

Wetumpka,

Alabama

