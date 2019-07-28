LETTER: ‘Thank you for the night of sleepless frustration’

I wish to thank the individual who did the hit and run on my NEW Ram 2500 on July at either the Windsor Plywood or the Save On Foods parking lot in Williams Lake on July 8 at about 5 p.m.

Thank you for the night of sleepless frustration as you did not leave an address or telephone number, thank you for the hours spent on the phone with my insurance, thank you for the time I had to spend with the police getting a report for the insurance, thank you for the $250 I have to pay for the deductible, thank you for the possible loss of my insurance discount and finally thank you for the five days I will be without my truck while the body shop fixes YOUR mistake.

You, driver are a true credit to your community.

Dr Karl H Hoehne

Cochrane, Alberta

