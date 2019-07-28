LETTER: ‘Thank you for the night of sleepless frustration’

Letter writer delivers a truckload of raspberries for hit and run

I wish to thank the individual who did the hit and run on my NEW Ram 2500 on July at either the Windsor Plywood or the Save On Foods parking lot in Williams Lake on July 8 at about 5 p.m.

Thank you for the night of sleepless frustration as you did not leave an address or telephone number, thank you for the hours spent on the phone with my insurance, thank you for the time I had to spend with the police getting a report for the insurance, thank you for the $250 I have to pay for the deductible, thank you for the possible loss of my insurance discount and finally thank you for the five days I will be without my truck while the body shop fixes YOUR mistake.

You, driver are a true credit to your community.

Dr Karl H Hoehne

Cochrane, Alberta

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: Insulated concrete forms as an option
Next story
FRENCH CONNECTION: Can we cope with disaster?

Just Posted

COLUMN: Haying early the best for protein content

We have an abundance of forage grasses in our pasture and range lands in the Cariboo Chilcotin

ArtsWells Festival begins Friday, August 2 in Wells

The festival of all things art

FRENCH CONNECTION: Can we cope with disaster?

Many of the so-called natural events recently have had human help

VIDEO: First ever Pride in the Puddle festivities a resounding success

Event supported inclusiveness in Williams Lake

COLUMN: Insulated concrete forms as an option

ICFs do have some advantages

RCMP search abandoned homes, work camps for B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man.

Military steps in to help Mounties with aerial search, while officers canvas homes in Gillam, Man.

Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Staffers are getting ready for the fall election and the prospect of a new party taking power

Tims’ upscale cafe luring millennials with nitro brews, Instagrammable doughnuts

This younger group wants customizable drinks, in-store technology such as charging stations

Powell scores 3 TDs as Roughriders trounce Lions 45-18

B.C. drops rematch with Saskatchewan, falls to 1-6

VIDEO: Inside Canada’s first dementia village, opening next month in B.C.

Founder Elroy Jespersen was delighted with the final results of a vision he had years ago for care

Polar bears, sandflies: B.C. fugitives may be going on 5 days in Manitoba wilderness

Police spotted a polar bear while searching the vast terrain of northern Manitoba for two Port Alberni men

Okanagan wildfire doubles in size as crews battle windy, dry conditions

Richter Mountain Wildfire, in the Similkameen near Cawston, now 250 hectares large

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

Most Read