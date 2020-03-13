(File photo)

LETTER: Strangling the economy

“Man-made climate change and climate emergency are claims repeated based on magical thinking”

Editor:

Patrick Moore, founding member and past president of Greenpeace had his invitation cancelled to speak at a Regina Conference on “Green Sustainability” after green activists complained. Moore had left Greenpeace when, in his words, “They have abandoned science and logic.”

He states increased CO2 in our atmosphere has resulted in greening of the planet due to carbon fertilization. Our forests are expanding, deserts are shrinking. This is reported by BBC Science World and supported by comparing satellite images taken in 1978 and today. Commercial greenhouses inject CO2 into their greenhouses at double to triple the atmosphere rate to increase their yield 20 to 60 per cent.

CO2 is positive for our environment. There is more CO2 than 20 years ago but even the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UNIGPCC) admits that global warming stopped 20 years ago.

This is good news because India, China, the rest of Asia and Africa are building hundreds of coal-fired power plants, 600 are under construction right now world wide. The rest of the world desires the same lifestyle that carbon fuels make possible for us — electricity, air conditioning, running indoor water.

Man-made climate change and climate emergency are claims repeated incessantly based on magical thinking, backed by false evidence and failed computer generated projections. What you hear on TV might be news but not necessarily the truth.

This has resulted in a sort of mass hysteria. Children and adults are filled with anxiety, fear, depression. They are led to believe there is no hope, we are doomed to extinction.

Society is taking advice from Greta Thunberg; Greta of Green Fables who is preaching a naive, panic-laden message, manipulated by the adults in her life.

What good is strangling our economy, leaving the world’s second largest oil supply in the ground when the world will be using massive amounts of carbon fuels for the next hundred years?

Alan Trenzek

Williams Lake

