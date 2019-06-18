Email your letter to editor@wltribune.com.

LETTER: Stop attacking the current government

The NDP is working hard to correct many problems

Editor:

In just two years, the current government has uncovered many irregularities that took place under the previous government.

•Money laundering causing economic imbalance.

• ICBC funds used for general purposes.

• Fracking companies flaunting Environmental Protection Regulations.

• Legislative officers (appointed by the former government) misusing their expense accounts.

These are some of the more prominent ones. They come on top of the bad decisions we already knew about between 2001-2017; notably the attacks on organized labour and public sector unions that have left us with shortages of qualified personnel in the fields of education and health.

Read More: Record highs at the gas pump

How did these situations come about? How could so much money have been flowing through casinos with no-one noticing? How could so many illegal dams have been built? How could children’s, seniors’ and workers’ living and working conditions have deteriorated so far without MLAs and ministers within the government party of the time noticing?

The current government is working hard to correct these problems. They are making housing more affordable. They are creating more spaces for training. They are making child care more affordable. (reference-Making Life Better Budget 2019, available at the BC Services office.)

I challenge our MLA, now in opposition, to stop attacking the current government for working to rectify the problems her cabinet allowed to develop.

Jean E. Oke

Williams Lake

Previous story
LETTER: Williams Lake will be a last resort for people and investors

Just Posted

LETTER: Williams Lake will be a last resort for people and investors

Congratulations city council

Youth archers set Canadian, provincial records prior to lakecity provincials this weekend

Four young Cariboo Archers travelled north for some outdoor target competitions.

BREAKING: West Fraser announces indefinite closure of Chasm sawmill

The third shift for the 100 Mile House location will also be eliminated

Enviro Club prepares for Wells Grey Provincial Park adventure

Recently students were out on Williams Lake brushing up on their canoe skills

All fires within the Cariboo Fire Centre either under control, being held, or out as of Monday, June 17

Small fire near Elbow Lake has been put out

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Victoria mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of coroners inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

2018 disappearance sparked massive search for Ben Kilmer

Eight U.S. senators write to John Horgan over B.C. mining pollution

The dispute stems from Teck Resources’ coal mines in B.C.’s Elk Valley

Threats charge against Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal stayed

Atwal, 64, was at centre of controversy in 2018 over his attendance at prime minister’s reception in India

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17

Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

The hatchery has lost close to 150 fish in the past several months

B.C. church’s Pride flag defaced for second time in 12 days

Delta’s Ladner United Church says it will continue to fly the flag for Pride month

Most Read