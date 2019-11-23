LETTER: Something needs to be done to stop collisions with deer on Highway 97 south of city

These animals don’t stand a chance trying to cross four lanes of traffic moving 100 km per hour.



I am writing because of my concern over all the deer that are being killed on Highway 97 heading into Williams Lake from 150 Mile House.

We drive this road twice a day and usually see two or three dead deer on the sides of the road and I’m sure there are many more than those we see.

These animals don’t stand a chance trying to cross four lanes of traffic moving 100-plus kilometres per hour. Why was this not taken into account when redoing the highway?

Why didn’t we build something for them to get across or under the higway or build a six-foot fence along the worst areas like they did in Kamloops, Mount Paul area to protect the sheep and motorists. We need to address this issue, find and implement solutions as soon as possible.

Concerned citizen of motorists and especially the wildlife,

Sincerely,

Linette Bender

150 Mile House

