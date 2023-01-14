Letter to the editor.

Letter to the editor.

LETTER: Solutions needed, not criticisms in Williams Lake homeless problem

I have questions regarding Mr. Cobb’s presentation to city council

Editor:

Page 3 of the Dec. 22 edition of the Tribune contained an article about former mayor Walt Cobb’s presentation to the city council concerning issues related to people housed at the Hamilton temporary emergency shelter including vandalism, theft, drug use, defecation, etc.

Read More: Former Williams Lake mayor raises concerns to council about downtown emergency shelter

I have questions regarding Mr. Cobb’s presentation:

1) Was there a distinction made between residents of the Hamilton and the many homeless people in the area? Is he blaming the wrong people?

2) Was there a recognition of the history of these people, of the abuse they have suffered: neglect, physical, emotional, and sometimes sexual, starting in early childhood, sometimes before they were born (eg. fetal alcohol), and progressing into adulthood where they are re-victimized?

3) Did Mr. Cobb offer positive solutions?

For example, when a homeless person needs to go to the bathroom what are their alternatives?

Did he urge the council to provide toilet facilities, especial around the alley between the Hamilton and Shoppers, and the Stampede Grounds?

Perhaps they just shouldn’t go at all!

If it takes a community to raise a child, we have let these people down. They deserve our empathy and support, real, concrete, effective support.

They never had a chance, and they are not in their situation by choice.

The homeless need support. And the residents of the Hamilton don’t need to be criticized for things they didn’t do. They’ve had far too much of that already. Mr. Cobb, be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

Stuart Westie

Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OPINION: Cervical cancer awareness didn’t seem important to me, until it was

Just Posted

Takla First Nation shared the announcement of the loss of Carmelita Abraham late Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Facebook photo) Takla First Nation shared the announcement of the loss of Carmelita Abraham late Friday, Jan. 14. Chief John French says family will be gathering at the Willow Inn in Quesnel on Thursday, Jan. 20 for grief and letting the spirit go smudge ceremony. (Facebook photo)
Preliminary inquiry into murder of Carmelita Abraham set for April in Quesnel

CANSI Instructor Guy Ridler was warming up on the Bull Mountain trails before teaching a skate skiing lesson on Jan. 8, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club programs ramping up

Williams Lake First Nation will be releasing the second phase of it findings from the investigation into the site of the former St. Joseph's Mission Residential School on Jan. 25, 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation to reveal more St. Joseph’s Mission investigation results

U18 Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association players have their 2023 home tournament Jan. 13-15. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Community invited to cheer at U18 Williams Lake Minor Hockey home tournament