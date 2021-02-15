LETTER: School District 27 bus policy change very disappointing

Policy change disappointing

Editor:

The letter that was sent out to Tuesday, Feb. 9 by the (SD 27) superintendent informing us that it will be our discretion as to if we send our kids to school when the temperature is too low or the road conditions are bad is a very disappointing statement given by the board that is supposed to be making decisions in our kids’ best interest.

We live 45 minutes from town and if our bus was to break down in the cold weather it would take a long time for them to get a replacement bus sent out to the kids.

I know there will be people commenting: well if the kids dress for the weather they would be fine. Well my son is in Grade 11 and today went to school in his insulated work coveralls and winter boots, however, when he gets to school today he has no locker to put his winter gear in because they were not issued lockers this year due to COVID-19. I think that it is unrealistic to expect these kids to haul around the clothes that they need to ride the bus in at -32C.

READ MORE: Updated policy sees Cariboo Chilcotin school buses running duriung extreme cold warning

I would not have sent him to school since, as the board puts it, “Parents must exercise discretion as to whether students should be sent to school when temperatures are low, and conditions are hazardous. Responsibility for such decisions cannot rest with the supervisor, the bus driver or the board.” But, they have implemented the cohorts and three-hour classes because of COVID-19, so my son cannot miss school as he has Physics 11 and to miss three hours of class instruction will put him too far behind. I have two other school-aged children that I have kept home today.

It also states: “The policy change was circulated for feedback through email and social media from Nov. 25 – Dec. 2 and received no feedback from the public.” I did not receive any such email and am not on social media all the time. They finish the letter by stating: “We will continue to update our policy and procedures in an effort to maximize our service to our student and families.” If this statement were true they certainly would not have changed the transportation policy — a policy that was originally implemented to keep our kids safe.

Shay Dyer

Big Lake, B.C.

 


editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
DOWN TO EARTH: Into the future on climate change

Just Posted

Downtown Williams Lake BIA is offering two free virtual workshops for local businesses. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)
Downtown Williams Lake BIA offering two free workshops on effective strategies, expanding opportunities

Facilitator John Zubak will share tips and techniques

LETTER: School District 27 bus policy change very disappointing

Policy change disappointing

The Canadian Cancer Society office located inside the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre closed its doors last month after being notified the CCS would be moving to regional offices located across Canada. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Move to close Williams Lake community office part of broader change for Canadian Cancer Society

“Like a lot of other organizations we are leveraging digital technologies.”

Jenny Howell - Down to Earth
DOWN TO EARTH: Into the future on climate change

With the U.S. rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, I wanted to dig a bit more

Lo's Florists owner Tammy French (from left) and her staff Cecile James and Tena Middleton are surrounding in flowers as they prepared for Valentine's Day. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Flowers offer hope, comfort during pandemic; says Williams Lake flower shop owner

Tammy French notes her store is on track to have one of their busiest years yet

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

Charlene Brunelle wipes her eye as she listens to people speak about loved ones they have lost, before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The march is held to honour missing and murdered women and girls from the community with stops along the way to commemorate where women were last seen or found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Marchers gather for annual B.C. event to honour missing, murdered women

Myrna Cranmer said violence, COVID-19 have had a profound affect on the health of women in Downtown Eastside

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The United States border crossing is seen Friday, March 20, 2020, in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
New rules in effect for travellers entering Canada at land border crossings

Test must be taken within the 72 hours before crossing

Barbara, left, and Marissa Barnartt pose for a photo outside their condo building in Thornhill, Ont. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
COVID-19 brings some families closer together, as bonds strengthen in times of crisis

‘I didn’t realize how much all these people meant to me’

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

Most Read