LETTER: Road conditions on Highway 20 at Anahim Lake best in 50 years

‘Job well done to both crews in Bella Coola and Anahim’

Editor:

Just came out of Bella Coola to Williams Lake and wanted to congratulate the maintenance crew that looks after the section from Bella Coola to Anahim Lake. Job well done to both crews in Bella Coola and Anahim.

That is the best condition of Highway 20 I have seen and traveled on in 50 years. Job well done!

Stopped at a little Mexican restaurant in Alexis Creek and we ate an amazing burrito, thanks Mario.

Bob Tritschler and Sue Nelson

Editorial: Learning the lessons of D-Day and the Second World War

