Letter: Please tell the family ‘how much we love Faith and her mom’

I believe our daughter, age five, just received one of Faith’s kidneys Wednesday

Hello, I believe our daughter, age five, just received one of Faith’s kidneys Wednesday. We got the call on Monday, Oct. 21 from the transplant team at Children’s Hospital.

Not only do I wish to pass on my condolences to the family, but, also an enormous amount of gratitude for giving (my daughter) a new look on life.

If you could at least pass my message along to the family and tell them how much we love Faith and her mom for finding such strength to change the lives of others in their darkest hours.

Josh Schafer

Courtney, B.C.

