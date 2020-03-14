LETTER: Pipeline protests a result of lack of consultation, listening

This is an open letter to our MLA, Donna Barnett. I was appalled at her last letter

Editor:

This is an open letter to our MLA, Donna Barnett.

I was appalled at her last letter regarding the anti-pipeline demonstrators.

She commented that those people were causing hardship to the general public by disrupting public services.

Unfortunately, that is the only thing that gets government attention nowadays.

Go to an office and ask for an appointment with an official and you will be told it takes a month to get in touch with the person who will tell you it will take two years, if ever.

Read More: All eyes on B.C. to deal with protest crisis: MLA Barnett

This is not something new.

How many recall in 1984 when the Bennett administration raised tuition fees and cancelled many grants, and the students tried for months to get an appointment with him?

He managed to duck and cover until, finally, a small group occupied his office and stated they were not leaving until they talked with him.

The police were involved, and such words as hooligans, rabblerousers and trespassers were bandied about.

I interviewed those people, and I found only caring, decent, hardworking students who had exhausted every reasonable path for a conference with the one who was sworn to serve the public.

Same thing today: there are so many levels of bureaucracy that it is almost impossible to get a conference with anyone who has the authority to do anything.

That aside, can Mrs. Barnett have thought through the issues involved?

Those who are demonstrating with an excess of enthusiasm have exhausted all other means of making their plight known.

I close by saying that had I been aware of such a gathering for that purpose, I would have been there with bells on.

Remember the old saying: We did not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.

Donna Mae Smith

Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Dialogue on rights and title lands a good starting point

Just Posted

Second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Total number of cases up to 73 in B.C.

Lakecity youth still awestruck by trip to meet Carey Price

Ten-year-old Marie Sharpe student Trey Felker can still hardly believe it

LETTER: Dialogue on rights and title lands a good starting point

I am happy to see that there is dialogue going on between the Tsilhqot’in Nation and settlers

“It is important to separate fact from fiction”: seniors advocate says during lakecity visit

Isobel Mackenzie was in Williams Lake March 11 to dispel myths about the ‘silver tsunami’

COVID-19: Thompson Rivers University – Williams Lake campus stays open during pandemic

The university is keeping a close eye on the situation

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

Kijiji bans listings for toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and other coronavirus-related items

Action comes as a response to people profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic

Not COVID-19: Here’s a look at what else happened this week in B.C.

A million-dollar coffee run, a costly pet scam, road rage caught on video and more

Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns

Meanwhile, provincial court remains open but a contingency plan is in place

COVID-19: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

Poland is suspending all international flights and trains on Sunday, for example

Cultural institutions cancel shows, empty seats amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus impacting large galleries, musesums, theatres across Canada

Most Read