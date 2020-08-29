LETTER: Partial lockdown punishing those not at risk

Our attention should be on protecting the frail elderly and medically susceptible

Editor:

The COVID-19 lockdowns were initiated to flatten the curve to insure our hospitals weren’t overrun.

We achieved this. Don’t you think it is time for most restrictions to end? We know what we didn’t know seven months ago. COVID can be deadly to the health compromised elderly and those who are medically vulnerable.

Our attention should be on protecting the frail elderly and medically susceptible.

Why punish the rest of us who are not at risk?

Imagine a family in Vancouver living in an apartment surrounded by high rises and non-stop rush hour type traffic. Now shut down all the schools and green spaces so kids, parents and everyone else have no parks or school grounds to run around, play in or just relax and enjoy the open space, fresh air and sunshine.

The risk to children is negligible.

The sooner people develop immunity, contracting and recovering, the sooner society and the protected elderly will be set free.

The social costs of anti social distancing have been devastating. Suicides, drug overdoses are way up, California has reported more suicides than coronavirus deaths in last couple of months. Domestic violence is up.

Mental health professionals say there is a looming pandemic of mental health issues: stress, anxiety, depression are way up.

Anti social distancing causes people to look at others as a potential enemy. A lot of people are afraid. When fear reigns, people can make poor decisions.

‘Experts’ warn: second wave is coming, stay six feet apart or you will find yourself six feet under.

Those on edge are now living in dread.

It is now illegal and inhumane to put prisoners in solitary confinement. Many experienced a form of isolation and solitary confinement during lockdown!

Now, we have more social isolation.

No summer camp for kids, universities closed until 2021, no music in the park even though there is minimal chance of open air transmission, few summer events, modified school reopening in September. We are creating a lost generation. This is not the at risk population. Common sense would dictate we return to real normal as quick as possible.

Alan Trenzek

Williams Lake

