LETTER: My experience in Williams Lake restores my faith in humanity

Editor:

I would like to shine a light on Dan Caruso of DMC Transmission Ltd. in Williams Lake, B.C.

My motor vehicle is my lifeline. As a physically disabled person I was stranded in despair visiting your region in the early morning hours last month without any resources at the time to help myself.

Dan walked by and saw my distress and performed what I can only say was an absolutely miracle on a car with a mechanical defect. He did a thorough analysis, ordered and paid for the part needed and performed all the work on the side of the road so that I was able to drive 1,000 km home in safety.

He then, on top of it all, invited me to his family home for breakfast with his four children and wife. I cried profusely with inner joy because I was so hungry after I spent the entire night stranded on the highway and overwhelmed by his generousity.

The experience was so deeply touching. What a wonderful family.

This restores my faith in humanity and I will be eternally grateful to this earth angel.

Nicole Wine

Calgary, Alberta

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor