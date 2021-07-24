LETTER: Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha

Many might be wondering who is our Creator

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Muslims began celebrating Eid-ul Adha which lasts for four days.

This is the second of the two Eids in a lunar year, first one being Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated in commemoration of the great sacrifice of Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him), who was commanded by our Creator in a dream to slaughter his beloved son Ishmael (in the Christian and Jewish beliefs, it was Isaac).

Our Creator wanted to test Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him) with a great sacrifice. Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him) had the utmost faith in his Creator and was about to obey the orders. However, our Creator sent a lamb to Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him) to slaughter just before sacrificing his son.

Muslims around the globe slaughter goats, lambs, camels or other cattle during Eid-ul-Adha to pay tributes to Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him) and get closer to their Creator. A portion of the meat of the sacrifice is often distributed among the poor, relatives and neighbours.

Many might be wondering who is our Creator. There is only one mighty superpower Creator of the whole universe known as Allah or God or Eloah and many more names in different languages.

Dr. Rafiullah Sahibzada

Williams Lake

