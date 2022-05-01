LETTER: Make this right, investigate Dr. Brosseuk’s departure

This is an open letter to the Hon. Adrian Dix, B.C.’s Minister of Health

This issue involves a conflict between Dr. Dan Brosseuk and the Interior Health bureaucracy that has led to Williams Lake losing a much needed and very talented surgeon.

May I direct your attention the Williams Lake Tribune for details: April 7th edition, p. 5, April 14th edition, p. 6

I am calling on you to personally investigate this matter thoroughly by contacting Interior Health for their account of the matter, contacting Dr. D. Brosseuk, for his account, and to determine what it would take have him return.

I believe you should seek to resolve the matter so that Dr. Brosseuk is returned to his position at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital and convey to the citizens of Williams Lake and surrounding area through the Williams Lake Tribune the results of your investigation such that the matter appears to have been resolved fairly and satisfactorily.

I also encourage area residents in the area to send their own comments to Mr. Dix at premier@gov.bc.ca.

Stuart Westie

Williams Lake

