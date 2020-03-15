This satellite image provided by NASA on Aug. 13, 2019, shows several fires burning in the Brazilian Amazon forest. Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research, a federal agency monitoring deforestation and wildfires, said the country has seen a record number of wildfires this year, counting 74,155 as of Tuesday, Aug. 20, an 84 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. (NASA via AP)

LETTER: Magical thinking on climate change pure nonsense

There is no further debate required on anthropomorphic global warming

Editor:

In response to Mr. Alan Trenzek’s letter dates March 4, 2020. If we read the bottom of the newspaper (“Letters always welcome”) a reader notes that the Tribune welcomes letters to the editor based on “relevant” matters.

The Tribune regularly gives the megaphone to Mr. Trenzek for the promulgation of much false information!

There is no further debate required on anthropomorphic global warming or, as Mr. Trenzek states, man-made climate change.

I have lived in B.C. all my 60 years and Williams Lake area for half of those years.

Our winters when I first arrived here, 30 years ago, were already being commented on by older folks, that were here decades before me, and noticing a warming trend.

Today, I believe winters to be approximately a month shorter with much more heat and droughts the rest of the year.

Last summer was the wettest summer ever, following the two hottest, driest (smokiest) summers ever.

READ MORE: Approaches to forestry can help fight climate change: FESBC executive director

The extremes in climate have been showing for some decades already.

I have hiked many foot miles in these forests locally over the decades hunting, fishing, etc. and it’s undoubtedly a huge change to all the forests around us.

The forests three decades ago were in pretty good condition all around us.

Today, when you trek on foot through the forested land one sees degradation in the form of trees laying on the ground decaying, dying from various ailments.

Every human on planet Earth is dependent on forests everywhere and humans are logging old growth everywhere.

Australia has logged 85 per cent of its old growth.

Look at the fires down under these last few decades (and record temperatures). Mr. Trenzek has no business telling the public that forests are increasing everywhere.

In South America the deforestation runs rampantly to clear more and more land for crops, soy beans, corn, coffee, etc.

The oceans of planet Earth have thus far absorbed approximately 95 per cent of the heat generated by the greenhouse effect.

These are all statistics that are confirmed by peer-reviewed science.

I would suggest the science and magical thinking Mr. Trenzek speaks of is pure nonsense.

Read More:Strangling the economy

Canada and all nations of planet Earth are being asked to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by a substantial amount, which currently energy-producing nations such as Canada are doing exactly the opposite.

The climate change discussion which Canada takes part in every year, along with all nations is not working.

Canada is described as obstructionist at the talks.

I would like to suggest to the newspapers and Internet to stop falsifying science as it’s confusing many readers.

John Smith

Williams Lake

Letter to the Editor

