Letters to the editor.

LETTER: Lake City Secondary School graduation celebrations ‘absolutely perfect’

Good job organizers

Editor:

To the entire community of Lake City Secondary School: You are to be commended for an exceptional grad ceremony and awards presentation.

This schematic is absolutely perfect and I can only hope others enjoyed it as much as my family and myself did.

Read More: LCSS 2020 graduates honoured, celebrated for achievements in Williams Lake

Congratulations on your endeavors, you did yourselves and the student body proud!

Also to the organizers of the Reverse Parade: Thank you! It was an awesome tribute to our outstanding grads, LCSS, and the community spirit! You are to be commended also.

Janice Hoy

Williams Lake

Letter to the Editor

