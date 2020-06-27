LETTER: Lake City Secondary School graduation celebrations ‘absolutely perfect’

Editor:
To the entire community of Lake City Secondary School: You are to be commended for an exceptional grad ceremony and awards presentation.
This schematic is absolutely perfect and I can only hope others enjoyed it as much as my family and myself did.
Congratulations on your endeavors, you did yourselves and the student body proud!
Also to the organizers of the Reverse Parade: Thank you! It was an awesome tribute to our outstanding grads, LCSS, and the community spirit! You are to be commended also.
Janice Hoy
Williams Lake