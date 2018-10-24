LETTER: Lack of ethics displayed

Editor:

We would like to thank the individual or individuals who took it upon themselves to drive into Tatlayoko Valley at 1-1:30 a.m. to shoot and kill does on private property, inside the 400-metre single projectile closure, and not even attempt to retrieve the ones you wounded.

Such a waste, at least two for sure were found dead the next day.

Obviously you have no ethics, or respect towards the animals you shot and towards the safety of the people around you.

Joanna Knight, Len Knight

Tatlayoko Lake