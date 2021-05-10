LETTER: Improvements needed at Scout Island

Editor:
As the summer approaches and the COVID-19 restrictions continue, the need to get out to enjoy the great outdoors is now.
I regularly frequent Scout Island and the beach area along with friends.
The condition of the driveway into the beach and boat launch is disgusting.
Here we have a world-class nature centre and the access to it is like a developing nation.
The high grass along the causeway is not only unsightly, but a fire hazard. I am led to believe the area is the city’s responsibility and needs to be better maintained for the reasons mentioned.
I believe there is also the need for some sort of shelter for shade, especially in the picnic area.
Other amenities such as a food truck or ice cream stand might also be beneficial for users of the area.
Improvements to our beach and boat launch should be considered.
Nature Trust is doing a great job managing their part of the area.
The city can do better managing their responsibilities.
Let’s all work together and make Scout Island a great place for young and old to enjoy.
Pauline MacBurney
Williams Lake
