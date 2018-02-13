LETTER: Honour due to Stamps for Saturday night’s effort

I’d like to nominate the Williams Lake Stampeders and their coaching staff and volunteers.

Editor:

I’d like to nominate the Williams Lake Stampeders hockey team and their coaching staff and volunteers for a basket of roses in gratitude for an exciting and hard-fought game on Saturday, Feb. 10 versus the Terrace River Kings.

Terrace scored at the very beginning of the game and were up 3-0 before the Stamps were able to score.

Entering the third period the Stamps were down two goals but came out in ‘fire-wagon hockey’ mode blasting more than 20 shots at the Terrace net, keeping most of the action in the visitors’ end of the ice.

The Stampeders tied the game, leading to an overtime period.

Although there was not to be a happy ending to the comeback — Terrace scored in overtime — honour is due to the Stamps for continuing to battle and to make it an exciting game for the home fans.

I remind Williams Lake residents of the Coy Cup tournament scheduled for the last week in March in Williams Lake.

I expect this year’s games to be as exciting as the last time we hosted the contest.

John Pickford

Williams Lake