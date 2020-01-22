LETTER: Heartfelt thanks for everyone who helped when my wife suffered a heart attack in Walmart

After spending 63 days in the hospital Fern could finally go home for a weekend

Editor:

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to some people that I do not know.

On Nov. 16, 2019 at about 2 p.m. my wife and I were shopping in Walmart in Williams Lake when she suffered a heart attack and fell backwards seriously hitting her head on the concrete floor.

I’m kind of unclear myself about who did what, but I was told a young girl got her mom who is a nurse to help my wife. I want to thank that young girl for her help.

I especially also want to thank all the people who called for an ambulance on my behalf and to the guy who gave me his phone to use.

To all the people who helped my wife while she was laying on the floor I can’t thank you enough. There are no words that I could say to show my true appreciation.

I would also like to thank the ambulance paramedics and the emergency room staff at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital. You people were absolutely amazing, not only did you keep my wife, Fern, stable you were also comforting to me.

To the operating room staff, the doctor, the nurses who performed the craniotomy and put in a temporary pacemaker, thank you so very much you did an amazing job — again words just aren’t enough to say thanks.

I would also like to thank the H.A.R.T. team who drove up from Kamloops so they could be with my wife on her trip to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, and I’d like to thank the nurse in Williams Lake who stayed after his shift ended to be sure that Fern made it into the ambulance safely. Thank you !

After spending 63 days in the hospital, 28 of those days spent in the Intensive Care Unit, Fern was finally allowed to go home for a weekend.

Thank you so much to everyone for your caring support.

Andy Pryndik

100 Mile House

Most Read