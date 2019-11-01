The Halloween fireworks is an annual event that lakecity residents look forward to every year supported by Recreation Services, Williams Lake Fire Department, Lions Club, Community Policing and Tolko Industries. Angie Mindus photo

LETTER: Halloween in Williams Lake has completely changed my perception of people

The greatest part was watching the amazing fireworks display and hearing all the cheers and horns

One would think of Christmas or Thanksgiving when they think about a holiday that would bring a town together, right? But what I witnessed [Thursday] has completely changed my perception of people.

It was October 31st, 2019. Halloween as most call it. It’s the one night of the year that anyone can be anything they want without judgment. But to bring a town together? Yeah right. I must be losing my mind. Not the first time, I should probably mention.

Anyway I will get on with my story. I moved to Williams Lake January of 2019. Almost have made it a year lol. People ask why and my only response is love. Love of nature, love of beauty, and love of my heart.

You don’t have to go far in this beautiful country to find any of them, if you know what to look for.

It’s a beautiful place that for most of my time here, I have thought many took for granted. Until yesterday. I saw the town alive with one goal. Letting kids be whatever they want for just a moment. No judgment and no negative intentions. I had lost faith because this wonderful place has seemed so divided. But tonight I was proven wrong.

For one night I saw a community come together and enjoy. The greatest part was watching the amazing display of fireworks and then hearing all the cheers and horns in applause. As an outsider I can honestly say, thank you. This was greatly appreciated and very reassuring to someone new to this town.

A very big thank to those responsible for the fireworks. What a beautiful way to celebrate this day.

Sincerely,

New Comer

