LETTER: Grateful for support after home of 50 years destroyed by fire

Editor:

My husband and I would like to thank family, friends, communities and people that we don’t even know, for all their support and contributions we received after we lost our home on the Harris Ranch in Tatlayoko Valley to a fire on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Everyone has been so phenomenal and amazing.

People have phoned and left us messages of support at our daughter’s place at Circle X Ranch, where we are staying.

It has been so wonderful knowing so many people are thinking of us or wanting to support us from all over.

Some of them we’ve known for years and others, like I said, we’ve never met.

To be honest, we are still walking in a daze. We were in our house at the ranch for 50 years and have lost my husband’s and my heirlooms from our families. We will never be able to replace them — we only have our memories.

We will continue staying with our daughter, Connie Bracewell, for now and don’t know what we will do for sure just yet in the future.

Colleen and Les Harris

Tatlayoko Valley, B.C.

