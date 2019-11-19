Email your letter to editor@wltribune.com. File photo

LETTER: Fox Mountain Brewery was robbed and ransacked last week

How is the justice system protecting hard working and contributing citizens from prolific offenders?

Editor:

Work on the new brewery in Williams Lake continues despite being robbed and ransacked last week. Contractors and others working there lost over $25,000 worth of tools and equipment. Because insurance costs are prohibitive (you can probably guess why) the people who had their tools and equipment stolen will be out of pocket. A lot out of pocket.

The young man from the coast who was hired to set up the brewery system had this sentiment, “All of us are working hard to earn a living, help out family members, and improve this community and stuff like this happens” This man has installed approximately 100 brewery systems in Canada and the US. He has never experienced anything like this robbery before. He was just three days into his six-week job here in Williams Lake.

Last week, Peterson’s Contracting had a truck containing valuable equipment stolen resulting in much residual damage and costs. Tourists coming through here have had large boats and trailers stolen or valuable items stolen from their vehicles. It goes on and on.

I was at the brewery when the police came to investigate. I could sense their frustration. The police said that crimes like this are an epidemic here and they are generally committed by re-offenders who are very well known to them. These people have all been through the justice system numerous times.

I have a question. How is the justice system protecting hard working and contributing citizens from prolific offenders? I thought that was part of the reason we have a justice system.

I would love to have this question answered by a judge and read that answer right here in this paper. I would guess that most hard-working, honest, and contributing citizens would like to know the answer to that one.

Patrick Radolla

Williams Lake

