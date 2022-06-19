LETTER: Congratulations on a job well done

Mayor Walt Cobb offers a letter of congratulations to all 2022 graduates

Graduates;

Congratulations to all of our graduates of 2022!

This year I was delighted to see traditional graduation ceremonies, the parade and Dry Grad return as we exit the global pandemic. I was also thrilled to see families and friends once again gather to celebrate you, our grads, and to recognize your hard work and success in your journey from Kindergarten through Grade 12.

The past couple of years have forced us to become accustomed to adapting our plans, and to be flexible and resilient in the face of unexpected challenges. This milestone is extremely important and is proof of your ability to persevere when things don’t go as planned.

As you receive your diploma, know that this is just the start of your life’s many adventures and experiences. This year, I hope you’ve been able to take the opportunity to celebrate with your family and friends as you will look back on this period of your life as one that has gone down in history. You are part of the Class of 2022 – the class that has a bright future ahead after persevering through so much in recent years.

I wish you a very successful future, wherever life’s twists and turns take you. Keep working hard, keep bettering yourself, and keep learning. Congratulations on a job well done!

Sincerely,

Mayor Walt Cobb

City of Williams Lake

