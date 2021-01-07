Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)

Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)

LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense

B.C. Building Trades women’s group endorses NDP’s move

Re: Compulsory trades next battleground for B.C. industry, Black Press, Jan. 5, 2021

We are pipefitters, electricians, insulators, refrigeration mechanics, commercial transportation mechanics, sheet metal workers, traffic control specialists and carpenters.

We are also tradeswomen and members of Build TogetHER, the women’s committee of the BC Building Trades. And we support the B.C. NDP government’s move to restore compulsory trades. Here’s why.

When a trade is designated compulsory, it means that anyone working in that trade is legally required to register as an apprentice or journeyperson with the appropriate training authority. An apprenticeship is typically a four-year process that combines classroom time with the job site hours prescribed for that trade to achieve journeyperson or Red Seal status.

The previous B.C. Liberal government eliminated compulsory trades in this province, and B.C. continues to be the only province in Canada that doesn’t have them. What does this mean? It means that, legally, anyone can wire your house or work on the brakes on your car.

The B.C. Liberals also diluted apprenticeship training by compartmentalizing in-demand skill sets. This was done with no thought to the future or what workers actually need to sustain lifelong careers in the trades.

Take the economic fallout from COVID-19, for example. For some of us, a fulsome apprenticeship meant that we were able to pivot our skills at the start of the pandemic when certain jobs were delayed or scaled back – like the planned expansion at YVR and the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat. We were dispatched to other jobs because, thanks to an apprenticeship, we have the full scope of skills and training for varied work.

Compulsory trades go hand in hand with a well-managed apprenticeship system. Together, they ensure B.C.’s trades workers can safely and competently build and maintain the roads, bridges, utilities and infrastructure we use every day. Bring back compulsory trades.

Ashley Duncan, insulator, co-chair of Build TogetHER

Chelsea French, commercial transportation mechanic, co-chair of Build TogetHER

Julia Ballantyne, refrigeration mechanic; Kristine Byers, carpenter; Sarina Hanschke, traffic control; Barbara James, carpenter; Miranda Kurucz, steamfitter; Tara McDonald, sheet metal worker; Katy Rhodes, electrician; Mollie Routledge, electrician

B.C. Building Trades

BC legislatureBC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RANCH MUSINGS: Visit to Kluskus (Lhoosk’us):Part 2

Just Posted

Tl’etinqox (Anaham) is located approximately 100 kilometres west of Williams Lake. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Election for Tl’etinqox First Nation chief and council set next month

Chief and 12 councillors to be chosen Feb. 22

Williams Lake Provincial Court. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Woman faces charges in relation to December stabbing in Williams Lake

Ashley Pruden’s next court date is March 3, 2021

“There is nothing better than being recognized by your branch for all of your hours of volunteering,” said Bonnie O’Neill who was recently honored with a life membership by the Royal Canadian Legion. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
OUR HOMETOWN: Veterans and community, Bonnie O’Neill a passionate volunteer

O’Neill awarded life membership in Royal Canadian Legion

Salvation Army Corps Captains Tatiana and Sergii Kachanov arrived in Williams Lake on Aug. 13, replacing Lieutenants Dawn and Geoff Butt who are now stationed in Prince Rupert. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake residents dig deep for Salvation Army this Christmas

More than $173,000 donated

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
UPDATE: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Canim Lake Band

Two positive cases confirmed

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
Northern B.C. MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
Kelowna church vows to keep congregating, fight fine after breaking gathering ban

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense

B.C. Building Trades women’s group endorses NDP’s move

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from June 6 crash

About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)
Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

More than 80 per cent call for ban on assault weapons

Financial literacy and credit counsellor Pamela George is shown in her home office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Saving a six-month buffer is important to start building that rainy-day cushion

Most Read