LETTER: Chilcotin Ark part of a Bracewell legacy

Gerry Bracewell, left, with Mayor Surinderpal Rathor at the celebration of Bracewell’s 101st birthday. (Photo submitted)

The family of Gerry Bracewell would like to share a message from Mayor Surinderpal Rathor with the community from the card given to Gerry for her 101st birthday.

“Dear Gerry,

On behalf of the Members of Council, I would like to express to you our best wishes on the celebration of your 101st Birthday.

We wish you many more years of happiness and health.

Seniors continue to play an important role in our community. Your talents, insights and contributions have made Williams Lake and the Cariboo-Chilcotin the best place to work, live, play and invest.

Enjoy your day with family and friends and may the coming year be a great one.

Sincerely yours,

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor”

The Bracewells appreciate Mayor Rathor coming to see Gerry Bracewell on July 8, 2023 to celebrate her 101st birthday and sharing his appreciation for her contributions to the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Gerry Bracewell is the:

• Oldest guide outfitter in the business

• Longest in the guide outfitting business, 1945 – 2023

• First female guide outfitter in British Columbia in 1945

• Conservationist, matriarch, pioneer

As access to the Chilcotin region increased, conservation became an increased priority for Gerry and her family.

Recognizing the needs of the environment and her responsibility as a guide outfitter to look after the land she was benefiting from, Gerry applied her conservation work throughout the Chilcotin Ark, an area of international ecological importance for its habitat and wildlife biodiversity.

Through Gerry’s conservation and stewardship efforts, stakeholder engagement and responsible resource management, wildlife and their habitat increased.

Her contributions to the conservation of the Chilcotin Ark (chilcotinark.org) continue to inspire many people to take action for looking after the environment and wildlife.

The Bracewell Family

