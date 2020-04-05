Letters to the editor can be sent to editor@wltribune.com.

LETTER: ‘Bless their hearts’

I went shopping in Williams lake and I was beyond impressed

Editor;

Yesterday I went shopping at the Real Canadian Wholesale Club in Williams lake. I was beyond impressed.

The care and compassion shown to the customers and their staff was heartwarming.

Only a few customers at a time were allowed in the store to allow for social distancing and there were posters around to remind us all to social distance.

Read More: Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

The staff were so helpful and kind, and as I left the manager, Andrea Moleski, was there to thank us, and to wish us well.

In a time of unbelievable stress for the whole world, I just want to remind everyone that there are many people and businesses out there who are willing to go the extra mile to keep everyone safe.

Bless their hearts.

Andrea Macdonald

Big Lake

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

LETTERS: COVID-19 will impact us all, one way or another

