Fresh halibut caught on the North Coast. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

KEN’S KITCHEN: Nothing quite like fresh halibut

Not too many days before official spring, although some days lately I thought it was here

Not too many days before official spring, although some days lately I thought it was here already, with temps around 11C and 12C.

I just bought fresh halibut from Save-On-Foods.

I also bought ‘Herbs Gone Fishing’ seafood herb mix.

So I took the lemon zest from one lemon and put it in each of the two pieces of fish.

Next I squeezed the juice from three-quarters of a lemon over the fish, then piled the mixed herbs evenly over both fish. If you can’t get the mixture, you can make your own mix with a combination of baby dill, which is the most predominate herb used, then basil, chervil, fennel, tarragon and savory.

Read More: KEN’S KITCHEN: Kids don’t care how hot dogs are cooked

Put the herbs together and chop into smaller pieces. Next I added some seasoned sea salt, a pinch of seasoned pepper and cut into slices what was left of the lemon and put that on top of the fish.

I wrapped this in a double layer of heavy gauge tin foil and put it on a medium barbecue for about 15 to 20 minutes.

I let the fish cook a little more in the tinfoil after I took it off the barbecue and while I was getting some spinach ready for the vegetable part of the meal.

I also dumped the juice that was in the bottom of the tin foil pan I made, into a frying pan, added a little thickener and then poured that over the fish before serving.

Bye for now and Goood Cooking.

Ken Wilson is a freelance columnist with the Tribune/Advisor.

ColumnistcookingOpinionWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMNS: Forest workers need help not restrictions

Just Posted

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Williams Lake youth soccer watchful of COVID-19 situation as spring season nears

Sunday, March 15, marked the final day to register for the outdoor season prior to late registration

Thompson Rivers University cancels face-to-face classes this week

“These are unprecedented times at TRU, and for our society,” Fairbairn said

City reminds residents to not flush disinfectant wipes

“They are felt and do not break down.”

Cariboo politicians to avoid community meetings, outings amidst coronavirus situation

All said precautions need to be taken due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks shuts down

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

Move comes as health official recommend social distancing

Fudge maker tries for world record with 500-pound Nanaimo bar

Chocolatier from Levack, Ont., and her children await word if Guinness will make record official

Most Read