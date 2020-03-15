KEN’S KITCHEN: Nothing quite like fresh halibut

Not too many days before official spring, although some days lately I thought it was here

Not too many days before official spring, although some days lately I thought it was here already, with temps around 11C and 12C.

I just bought fresh halibut from Save-On-Foods.

I also bought ‘Herbs Gone Fishing’ seafood herb mix.

So I took the lemon zest from one lemon and put it in each of the two pieces of fish.

Next I squeezed the juice from three-quarters of a lemon over the fish, then piled the mixed herbs evenly over both fish. If you can’t get the mixture, you can make your own mix with a combination of baby dill, which is the most predominate herb used, then basil, chervil, fennel, tarragon and savory.

Read More: KEN’S KITCHEN: Kids don’t care how hot dogs are cooked

Put the herbs together and chop into smaller pieces. Next I added some seasoned sea salt, a pinch of seasoned pepper and cut into slices what was left of the lemon and put that on top of the fish.

I wrapped this in a double layer of heavy gauge tin foil and put it on a medium barbecue for about 15 to 20 minutes.

I let the fish cook a little more in the tinfoil after I took it off the barbecue and while I was getting some spinach ready for the vegetable part of the meal.

I also dumped the juice that was in the bottom of the tin foil pan I made, into a frying pan, added a little thickener and then poured that over the fish before serving.

Bye for now and Goood Cooking.

Ken Wilson is a freelance columnist with the Tribune/Advisor.

ColumnistcookingOpinionWilliams Lake