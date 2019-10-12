KEN’S KITCHEN: How about trying a beef dish this Thanksgiving weekend

Canada and the U.S. have had an argument about who started Thanksgiving

Canada and the U.S. have had an argument about who started Thanksgiving.

Some cite a celebratory meal held by Martin Frobisher upon his arrival in 1578, but since that involved tinned beef and mushy peas, that feels like a stretch.

More relevant than this story is the meaty celebration hosted by Samuel de Champlain in Port-Royal on Nov. 14, 1606, which saw Europeans and Indigenous peoples breaking bread together.

Read More: Williams Lake Salvation Army dining hall full for annual Thanksgiving Lunch

It was organized as part of the “Order of Good Cheer” dinner party series that was invented to make sure the colonists ate and drank enough to stave off scurvy and malnutrition.

I’m not sure that was what we think of Thanksgiving but it was a start and maybe it was ahead of the Americans.

So if you are having a Thanksgiving dinner would you serve beef instead of the old gobbler?

I think there are some people in the Cariboo Chilcotin that would do just that.

I hope you can eat lots of beef to support our cattle people. There are a gazillion recipes for beef and here’s just another one:

Cariboo Beef Kabobs

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 tbsp water

• 2 tsp Dijon mustard

• 1 tbsp honey

• 1/2 tsp dried oregano

• 1/2 tsp pepper

• 1 pound boneless top sirloin steam one inch thick and cut into one inch cubes

• 2 small red or green sweet red pepper cut into one inch pieces

• 12 large fresh mushrooms

In a bowl combine the first seven ingredients. Mix well. Add beef, pepper and mushrooms. Toss to coat.

Thread meat and veggies alternately on metal or soaked wooden skewers. Cook until meat reaches desired doneness: about eight to 10 minutes. You can serve this 100 per cent Canadian beef dish over rice.

Eat beef and support our cattle industry.

I hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving Day.

Bye for now and Goood Cooking.

Ken Wilson is a freelance columnist with the Tribune/Advisor.