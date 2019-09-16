Photo from pixabay.com

KEN’S KITCHEN: Federal election issues heating up

Fall is just about here and that means, this year, it is Federal election time.

The nice weather we generally get at this time of the year is looking good so far and let’s hope it continues, at least until the day before Christmas and then it can snow.

Back to the election: Justin Trudeau is seeking a second term as Prime Minister. Andrew Scheer is running for the Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh for the NDP and for the Green Party, it’s Elizabeth May.

Then there is Maxime Bernier, the leader of People’s Party of Canada who, apparently, is being shut out of the election debate.

The Bloc Party in Quebec won’t do much.

Justin Trudeau has a litany of problems facing him this election. The SNC Lavalin affair which caused Jody Wilson-Raybould to leave the Liberals and run as an Independent.

His trip to India, a balanced budget and, among other things, the expected debt for our country, will be $1 trillion. Wow?

And there is the Trans Mountain pipeline: will that ever go through? So, would you elect Trudeau as the next Prime Minister?

I thing the Conservatives will win the election but with a minority government.

That’s enough about politics. Let’s get down to something to eat: beef kabobs.

Beef Kabobs

• 1 pound beef sirloin cut into one-inch cubes

• 1 green pepper cut into one-inch cubes

• 1 medium onion cut into one-inch pieces

• 1/2 cup olive oil

• Juice from one lemon (1/4 cup)

• 1/4 cup red wine

• 1 tsp oregano

• 1/4 tsp thyme

• 3 cloves of garlic minced

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Combine oil, lemon, garlic, thyme and wine, blend well. Place in a dish and add sirloin cubes: marinate for four hours.

Preheat grill.

Put sirloin cubes, peppers, onions and mushroom onto skewers.

Grill on high heat, until meat is done. Enjoy!

Bye for now and Gooood Cooking!

Ken Wilson is a freelance columnist with the Tribune/Advisor.

