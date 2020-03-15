Horsefly River Roundtable AGM coming up April 9

The Horsefly River Salmon Festival takes place this year Sept. 19 and 20. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

As with all community groups, the Horsefly River Roundtable is a not for profit society struggling to keep up with obligations and would love to see some new faces.

There are many plans to keep interest at a high level throughout the year. We have funding to install child size benches along the salmon trail. There are two new kiosks going up along the salmon trail, that will contain information panels on salmon biology. These are intended for schools, and are accompanied by a paper passport — there are 15 questions that can be answered as you walk along the salmon trail from one site to another.

The passport information displays are being configured to fit on three by four and four by four panels by Schickworks. Progressive Printers is doing the little booklets (sized like a passport, but you write in it, show it to your teacher and take it home). They will be made available to schools. The images are all licensed for educational purposes. The whole works will be “live” when the snow goes and we can get at the things with a vehicle again.

The kiosks will include some Secwepemc translations.

We have formed two groups; Streamkeepers, led by Judy Hillaby, whose group ventures into the watershed and monitors stream health from a scientific perspective, and the Salmon Festival Committee, who work to deliver an educational annual event during the return of the Salmon. This years Salmon Festival is planned for the 19 and 20th of September and is managed by Dina Stephenson.

We are excited to be finalizing the self guided Passport program along the River Trail, where folks of all ages can learn about Salmon and their habitat. We make every effort to watch resource activities and are one of the few groups in B.C. who does, please consider joining the Horsefly River Roundtable and play your part in maintaining our healthy watershed. Find us on Facebook.

We are planning a work bee/walk through of the trail and grounds on April 9 at 9 a.m. The AGM will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Seniors and Wellness Society’s location across from the museum in Horsefly.

