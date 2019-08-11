Great Room offers summertime spiritual healing for women of all backgrounds

Eleven ladies from the Great Room enjoyed their last journey to Roberts Creek. It was a full circle for me as in 2009 this is where the Great Room in Williams Lake was birthed and inspired.

As usual, the excitement is contagious as most ladies have never been this far away from home. The theme this year was on summertime a reminder to us to slow down and enjoy the lazy days of summer. To listen to our hearts and to let our hearts do the speaking.

We arrived with open arms and welcomes and we quickly went to find our rooms and then we gathered in the Great Room. We were not disappointed with the lovely dinner and itinerary for the days ahead. Our time together would be about magic happening in unplanned moments, like a walk on the beach, communal dinners and a collection of incredible experiences.

Psalms 51 was our reading for the weekend. We spent the afternoon on the beach walking and talking gathering stones and shells with full hearts soothed by the sound of the waves and the smell of the wind off the ocean.

We were filled with tears and laughter, with wet feet and big smiles in a stretch of time that was our own.

In our circle of sharing, we talked about the condition of our hearts. To be honest with ourselves and others, to be grounded in our being so that you can pour out to others. What is dear and who is important. To find your purpose.

I am reminded that there is beauty in every season. I have been blessed with a beautiful granddaughter and so my season for the Great Room has come. Over 123 women in eight years walked through the doors looking for love, acceptance, and a place to belong. I am eternally grateful for the financial support of my family and friends and for all the women who came and trusted me with their story and who allowed me into their hearts. We are forever sisters of the great room.

Women of all ages and backgrounds take part in an activity run by the Great Room focused on loving one’s self at Robert Creek. Photo submitted