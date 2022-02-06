FRENCH CONNECTION: You be the judge

The media is blamed these days for biased reporting. In some instances, rightfully so, but then who delivers the truly true stuff, Facebook? Eyewitnesses? Misinformation is powerful, most of us tend to believe the reports that echo our own opinions.

So what’s up with the huge truckers Freedom Convoy? I’m confused. Is it about the truckers objecting to the vaccine mandate for crossing the U.S. border? Or is it about freedom in general? And what about Canada Unity, the group that would overthrow the federal government and replace it with people of their choice who would govern with the Senate and Governor General. This unelected committee would “instruct all levels of Federal, Provincial, Territorial, and Municipal governments to immediately cease and desist all unconstitutional human rights, discriminatory and segregated actions.” Including mandatory vaccinations.

We’re all weary of COVID, but it’s not going to go away just because it interferes with our lifestyles. We blame governments for screwing up but if we want change it takes more than venting on Facebook, joining protests, or getting mad at those who disagree with us.

No one has to get vaccinated, wear masks, or keep distances, but, and it’s big but, we don’t have the right to endanger the health and safety of others by not doing so.

Was the protest worthwhile? It isn’t over as I write this on Monday, but so far it’s given the participants the chance to express their concerns for the world to hear. They’ve gotten good support, some from unexpected quarters e.g. Donald Trump. What else they achieve remains to be seen. On the other hand, the protest has interfered with the rights of Ottawa citizens and businesses, and it has cost taxpayers a hefty sum for policing, security, cleaning up etc. You be the judge.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

Williams Lake