FRENCH CONNECTION: Wishing you a Merry Christmas

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

My Christmas wish this year is the same as last year – I wish you all as merry a Christmas as you can manage under the circumstances. It really does suck not to able to celebrate the holiday the way we want to for the second year in a row. No big family gatherings, no travelling home for the holidays, few traditional joys of the season. But it is what it is, it could be worse. We have ways to communicate and we have memories.

Those of us in the Cariboo Chilcotin can’t whine too much. We’ve been relatively unscathed from the horrors that plagued those in other places.

We haven’t had our homes and livelihoods wiped out by wildfires, floods or storms (not yet anyway) but we do have enough discomforts to spoil our jollies.

Last year it was just COVID that messed up our lives. It’s still here and it’s gotten worse. We still have people mad at our governments and at each other, and, something new, we’ve been inconvenienced by flood-damaged roads that have interfered with our transportation system.

A few years ago, my youngest great-granddaughter, then aged six, wanted hugs for Christmas. I’m not sure how to do hugs these days, but there must be some way to show goodwill to each other, at least over the holidays, it might stick. The world certainly needs more good will.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the number of residents who go all out for Christmas decorations. Businesses do a good job too. This year is no exception.

It’s worth a drive around town to see the imaginative displays.

Hopefully Santa will have some self-testing COVID kits in his bag. They are another way, along with vaccines, masks and distancing, to fight the growing number of varieties.

