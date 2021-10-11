FRENCH CONNECTION: What did I forget again?

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

The tendency to forget things is believed to be an elderly trait —the older we get the more likely we are to be forgetful. Right? I’m an excellent example. My excuse is that as you age you accumulate information and memories and your brain gets stuffed. There’s an old adage, “I’ve forgotten more than you’ll ever know.” Not true anymore.

Some young people forget things too, and a couple of teachers tell me teenagers are the champion forgetters. Maybe it’s because their brains are stuffed too and anything they want to remember is recorded on their smart phones.

At the moment my forgettery is working well. The big issue is my telephone number. Although my recent move to the Senior’s Village is my sixth in 51 years of residence in Williams Lake, I’ve always had the same phone number. My brain isn’t accepting the new one. I’ve written it down a dozen times but the notes are never where I am when I need them. Maybe a tattoo on my hand would work?

•••

No surprise that Annamie Paul and the Green Party have given up on each other. The Greens were gutsy electing a coloured Jewish woman to the top post. If all had gone well, she would have added a different perspective to the all male political leadership. But it was game over when the Green’s infighting became public just before the election and support for the party dropped. Question is, can the party recover?

Still on the political scene, let’s hope Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision not to take an active part in Truth and Reconciliation events was not an indication of his support for the process.

•••

Will the anti- maskers anti-vaxxers please find an effective alternate way to stop the ever-growing Covid-19 pandemic.

