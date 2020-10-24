FRENCH CONNECTION: Waiting for what comes next

The snow usually waits for Halloween, so it can mess up trick or treaters

Don’t know about anyone else, but I wasn’t ready for the snow Sunday morning.

It usually waits for Halloween so it can mess up trick or treaters.

***

Congratulations to Brian Garland on receiving the National Automobile Dealers award for extraordinary community involvement. I particularly admire the work he’s done promoting Thompson Rivers University. I wish we could become a university town.

***

What’s with the fires in the Chilcotin?

Churches in two First Nations communities burned down recently and another landmark establishment went up in flames at Alexis Creek — the second in just over a year. It’s been a long time since I lived in the Chilcotin but these fires make me feel I’ve lost friends.

***

Got my flu shot, voted early, waiting for what comes next.

One “next” was the large group that gathered in Vancouver last weekend to protest government protocols for controlling COVID-19. Among other things, the protesters believe the provincial and federal governments have overstepped their authority by implementing physical distancing measures, mask policies, and lockdowns. People have every right to protest whatever they want to. What astonished me about this bunch was the anger and hate they showed toward the governments and the mainstream media.

Our Dr. Bonnie Henry has been threatened. So has the U.S.’s Dr. Fauci, head of NIAID. Is this where we’re headed?

I’ve seen lots of anger at governments and many protests, but nothing like this. I understand the distrust.

It’s hard to tell information from misinformation these days, but I have two questions for the protesters. If COVID is a conspiracy, why assist the conspirators by prolonging it? And, if any of you get the disease, will you accept and trust the free medical care that is provided by the governments you distrust?

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

