FRENCH CONNECTION: Violent crime rears ugly head again

August was an “accomplishing” month for some members of my family. Granddaughters #6 and #7 did well in 4-H, taking home awards for their lamb and pig, and Great Grandson #4, Deakin Hoyer, distinguished himself in his first motocross race at Whispering Pines on Sunday. He competed in the New Kid Beginners event for boys and girls under 12. Deakin is four. Needless to say the bigger kids had bigger bikes but Deakin completed his laps and didn’t finish last. He was pleased and so were we all.

Four and five year old bikers will be racing at a local meet Sept. 21-23. If the name Hoyer looks familiar, yes, his dad is Brock.

***

Is Williams Lake getting to be B.C.’s Crime Capital again?

The crime rate often goes up when the economy goes down, and while our economy doesn’t look too bright at the moment, it doesn’t explain the murder and attempted murders. As for the thefts, are the perpetrators part of an organized gang or are the locals getting busier and braver?

***

Learned a new word this week. Kludge. It means a makeshift solution to a problem. Don’t have a word yet for fixing the botched makeshift solutions.

***

Why is the media hounding Prince Andrew over his affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein and ignoring others who were buddies with the convicted sex offender? If they’re looking for scandal, there must be bigger fish to fry. Andrew is not a better target, nor a potential king, nor a world shaker on the economic or political scenes. Why pick on him? Others too influential?

***

Looking out the window at the rain is better than escaping from a wildfire threat or choking on smoke but I wonder how the haymakers are coping. Is it hot enough when it’s hot to dry things out?

