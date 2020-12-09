As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Monica Lamb-Yorksi photo)

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Monica Lamb-Yorksi photo)

FRENCH CONNECTION: Trumped up

While Mr. Trump didn’t invent the expression, he sure knows how to trump things up

The Cariboo Chilcotin lost another special person last week with the passing of George Keener. A kind, good-hearted man, George was a walking encyclopedia of First Nation, ranching and Williams Lake history. He will be missed.

***

The shenanigans south of our border keep going on with outgoing President Donald Trump continuing to balk about losing the election. He’s been behaving in a somewhat demented manner to prove his point. His actions brought to mind an old phrase, “Trumped up.” According to both Oxford and Merriam/Webster dictionaries, trumped up means making false accusations, or fraudulently concocted spurious charges (e.g. “He was arrested on trumped up charges.”)

The expression dates back to the early 18th century, and comes from the idiomatic trump up, “devise deceitfully or dishonestly.” While Mr. Trump didn’t invent the expression, he sure knows how to trump things up.

***

On our side of the border Erin O’Toole, the new Conservative Party leader, seems a lot like his predecessor, Andrew Scheer, only without the dimples. He’s good at criticizing the Liberals’ shortcomings in dealing with the COVID pandemic, but he hasn’t much to say about what his plans are for anything else. Unfortunately Canada has a few other pressing problems, including the economy and the environment.

As for Prime Minister Trudeau, I wish he’d shave the beard. It does nothing for him, in my opinion.

***

During the horrendous Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918/19 and beyond, municipalities closed everything except essential services. Everything meant schools, churches and all sporting and amusement events. Provinces enforced laws that included wearing masks in public. According to the reports I’ve read, Canadians complained, but I couldn’t find any accounts of public protests or defiance of the rules. Would that have been because there was no social media to stir things up?

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FOREST INK: Will more women in prominent positions change the power structure?

Just Posted

Glenda Winger of the Seniors Activity Centre has been busy organizing the Christmas Dinner out the Door event this week with Tina Derksen of the OAPO. The event goes Saturday, Dec. 12. (Angie Mindus photo)
Seniors drive-thru Christmas dinner a go for Saturday

Just a few tickets left

Aaron Thompson amplified Dr. Bonnie Henry’s message on Birch Avenue Saturday, Dec. 5, as a counter-protest to a march by 40 protesters who claim their rights and freedoms are being threatened during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kelly Sinoski photo- 100 Mile Free Press).
100 Mile RCMP monitor health march after reports of counter-protest

Police to take new approach to enforcing B.C.’s health orders

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen, 100 Mile RCMP
RCMP ramp up efforts to enforce B.C. health orders

Police will approach groups, churches and individuals and remind them to follow the orders.

Williams Lake Insp. Jeff Pelley provided a crime report during the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Dec. 8. (File photo)
Property crime offences on the increase in Williams Lake

RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley 1880 property crime calls for service in 2020 so far

Williams Lake First Nation holds a blanketing ceremony for Indigenous Court elders Mary Alphonse (left) and Sandra Dickson (right). (Faith Myers photo)
Soft opening scheduled for Williams Lake Indigenous Court

First sitting to take place Friday, Dec. 11

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child povery

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

BC Ferries has clear rules about mask wearing, but says its employees are not enforcers. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Unmasking BC Ferries: Questions raised about COVID-19 rules, enforcement

Ferry corporation says crew not enforcers, random RCMP checks aimed at car decks

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Crews affix radio tags to salmon at the Big Bar landslide site 100km north of Lillooet this summer. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has approved the construction of a permanent fishway at the site. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada photo)
Permanent fishway approved for Big Bar landslide site

$176-million project will be completed by spring of 2022

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey hatchet attack victim wins court case against B.C. government

Michael Levy was left quadriplegic at age 18 after being attacked with a hatchet at a Halloween dance at Tynehead Hall in 2006

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

Most Read