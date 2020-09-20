FRENCH CONNECTION: Time for parties to work together

World affairs keep getting worse instead of better, and there is no way we can avoid the fallout

Some of us whine and snivel about the inconveniences created by the pandemic, but every time I hear world news I’m glad I live in B.C., Canada.

We’re OK compared to a lot of countries.

We aren’t beset with wars, political upheavals, severe weather events, fires, etc.

Our economic situation is better than many and while we may not love our politicians, we don’t have to deal with anyone like the goof next door.

But, world affairs keep getting worse instead of better, and there is no way we can avoid the fallout.

Fires are the latest disaster, smoke crossing the border from wildfires in Washington and Oregon are a worry and the fire at the New Westminster pier is releasing toxic gases.

The Cariboo might be in for some unexpected horrors but, in the meantime, let’s count our blessings.

I agree with our provincial opposition parties: this is no time for an election.

It’s time for all parties to work together dealing with our problems at least until the pandemic is under control. That goes for a federal election, too. Hopefully the pandemic is controlled soon.

A recent poll released by Vote Fair Canada found that 76 per cent of Canadians support proportional representation.

This includes 75 per cent Liberal voters, 72 per cent Conservative voters, 84 per cent of NDP voters, 79 per cent of Bloc voters and 86 per cent of Green voters.

Ninety-seven per cent want a system where politicians work together in the common interest, 96 per cent would like MPs to work on long-term solutions instead of short term fixes, and 96 per cent want every vote to count no matter where you live or who you vote for. Seventy-four per cent would like to the fall agenda to include a National Citizens’ Assembly on Electoral reform.

Didn’t Prime Minister Trudeau once say something about bringing in PR? Now is a good time.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

