FRENCH CONNECTION: Thankful to be Canadian

President Donald Trump dominated the news last week. On the heels of his braying, snarling performance in the debate with Joe Bidden, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized. Nobody wishes this disease on anybody but it is hard to be sympathetic when the president was so dismissive, even scornful, of this deadly disease.

On Sunday he flummoxed everyone by making a photo op motorcade trip around the hospital.

On Monday he announced he was leaving the hospital and going home. There have been conflicting reports on his condition. Was it all staged? Either way, you know he’ll be insisting COVID-19 is nothing to worry about. Maybe it isn’t if everyone had the excellent medical services he had.

Meanwhile, in B.C., last weekend saw 358 new COVID -19 cases and four deaths in B.C. It may be a futile wish, but maybe those who, like Mr. T, haven’t taken the pandemic seriously, might smarten up. Wear a mask when appropriate, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and if that’s too much for you, stay home. Until the scientists find a sure-fire medical prevention or cure for COVID, it’s the only defence we have.

The provincial election day will be here in a few weeks. The Cariboo Chilcotin has five candidates, giving us a range of choices. This time last year we were considering how to vote in a federal election, remember?

Monday is Thanksgiving Day. In spite of all our whines and grumps, as Canadians, especially as British Columbians, most of us have a lot to be thankful for. Regardless of our differences, and we have plenty of them, we are all in this country together. With a bit less hate, a bit more understanding, and a willingness to respect each other, we could make it even better place.

